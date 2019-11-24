CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christmas magic is making its way through the Art Museum of South Texas thanks to the Junior League of Corpus Christi.

On Saturday, November 23, the annual Reading Wonderland Christmas Tree Forest opened to the public.

The holiday exhibit features 30 trees that will be decorated to represent award-winning childhood classic books.

Schools from all over the Coastal Bend participated in the holiday tradition.

It's a Christmas tradition in the Coastal Bend dating back to the 1970s -- the Art Museum of South Texas, the Junior League, and HEB have all partnered together to put on the Christmas Tree Forest, "A Reading Wonderland."

Students from 30 area schools decorated Christmas trees with various themes.

The school groups with the most votes will receive generous H-E-B gift cards.

The Christmas Tree Forest will be on view from Saturday, November 23, through Monday, December 16.

A special Free Holiday Family Day will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14.

After the exhibition concludes, all trees will be donated to families in need to enjoy during the remainder of the holiday season.

The Christmas Tree Forest is a partnership between AMST, The Junior League of Corpus Christi, and H-E-B.

For more information on The Christmas Tree Forest, visit the Art Museum of South Texas' Facebook page.

