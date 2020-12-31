Changes to the 2021 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show due to COVID-19 pandemic

Unlike in years past, due to the pandemic, there will not be a carnival, parade, vendors or booths to shop from at the 2021 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Organizers with the 2021 Nueces County Junior Livestock Show have announced several adjustments to operations and events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's show will not be open to the general public. According to the NCJLS president, here are some of the public events and features that have been canceled altogether:

Canceled:

Carnival

Parade

BBQ Cook-Off

Vendors

Booths

Folks will not be able to visit or walk around the barn area to see the animals like in years past.

Capacity has also been limited. Participants will be given two wristbands, one for each guest.

Here's some of the protocols those who are allowed in to the show will have to abide by:

"Masks are required everywhere at all times. We are going to have hand sanitizers, practice social distancing," Daniel Bluntzer, President of the 2021 NCJLS, said."We will be doing some temp checks for the kids, temperature checks to get into the auction, so we're doing what we can."

For people who still want to be part of this year's county show and live auction, you can do so virtually through the event's website and Facebook page.

To visit the county show's website, click here.

To visit the NCJLS Facebook page, click here.

Bluntzer says he and his team have been working with the county judge's office and health department to make sure all safety and health protocols are in place and being followed while still making the event special for all participants.

"Even with things cut out, the carnival, the vendors, those types of things, these kids have been working with these projects, some of them for a year," Bluntzer said. "We want to give them an opportunity because there’s over a 1,000 contestants in the show; give them a chance to have a show, especially for the seniors!”