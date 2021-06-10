The annual 'Fans for Friends' event is back at the salvation army

The event will take place June 11, where fans will be donated for families in need during the summer.

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend is hosting their annual fan for friends event Friday..

"People are just so appreciative to have a fan to help them through the summer," said Captain Patrick Gesner, the commanding officer for the local chapter.

As the summer brings in more heat and humidity, Gesner said the donation driver is more important now than ever.

"Usually the need for fans outweighs what is given," Gesner said as he commented how much the fans mean to the community.

The goal of the drive is to supply families without proper air conditioning a way to cool off from the heat. Gesner said typically they raise between 200 to 400 fans, but this year they are shooting for a goal of 600 to help more families.

"It will be a contactless delivery, where people just drive up and either they open their trunk and some will come and get it out of it or they can drop the fan off and someone will pick up later," said Gesner.