CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of the year again. The American Heart Association-Corpus Christi will be hosting their annual Heart Walk from 8-10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Whataburger Field.

This event brings the community together and promotes a healthier lifestyle for all ages. The walk also raises funds for cardiovascular research and educational programs for the American Heart Association.

Heart and disease and stroke are a leading cause of death, responsible for more than 1,300 deaths per year in the Coastal Bend area. Cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer in America, but through a healthier diet and physical activity, it can be prevented. Research shows with exercising three times per week can improve a person's weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol, reducing your risk for heart disease and stroke.

The annual Heart Walk has had a huge impact on the community over the past years, and thousands of volunteers and participants gather to raise awareness. Attendants take part in the walk to honor a loved they have lost due to cardiovascular disease or stroke.

"My father had a stroke at 52. This means a lot to us," Deven Bhakta said.

The non-competitive 5K walk is open to all age groups and includes hands-on CPR demonstrations, a kid zone area, team photos, music, dancing, and colorful outfits. All activities are free and open to the public. Those who choose to participate in the walk are eligible for prizes.

For information on joining, starting a team or registering to participate, visit www.CoastalBendHeartWalk.org or call 361-445-3190.