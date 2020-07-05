CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Volunteers from area churches got together today to help distribute food to those who need it most.

With so many people out of work many families are in need right now.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank partnered with those church volunteers to distribute food this afternoon at the Bill Witt complex.

About 30 volunteers were handing out veggies, bread and pastries.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank has been holding these food giveaways all over South Texas.

