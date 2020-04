CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank has been busy trying to keep up with demand for food around the area since the start of the pandemic.

The food bank held another pop-up food distribution drive thru to give food to residents. Today's drive thru took place at Tuloso Midway High School.

Volunteers handed out over 25-thousand pounds of food to more than 575 families.

The food bank gave out frozen meats, fresh produce, bread and drinks to each family that passed through.