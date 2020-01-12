The Coastal Bend Food Bank needs volunteers ahead of Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanksgiving has come and gone but the coastal bend food bank has remained a constant for the community.

Bea Hanson is the executive director of the food bank.

She said the need for their services has greatly increased during the pandemic, but they've been able to keep up with demands so far.

"Somehow, you know, the blow some fishes miracle it has happened so far, and now we are looking at Christmas and hoping for the same generosity,” Hanson said.



Hanson said Christmas time calls for all hands on deck.

She said usually the National Guard provides volunteers, but they've left and there's still lots to be done ahead of the holiday.



"And they were fantastic and gave us a lot of help, but they are gone,” Hanson said. “They move on to other assignments and so now we are in need of volunteers desperately."



She said you can call the food bank to volunteer or sign up online.

And if you can't spare some time Hanson said they would greatly appreciate donations.

"Non-perishable foods, canned vegetables, cereals even peanut butter,” she said. “Things that are simple that people can use."



And those simple items can have a life changing impact especially through the pandemic.

"It is so rewarding when you hear somebody say, ‘I have COVID. I could not go to the store. My family was in need. We were all sick and the food bank brought us food and dropped it at our door,’” Hanson said.



If you need assistance from the food bank you can give them a call at (361) 887-6291 and they'll direct you to the nearest food pantry.