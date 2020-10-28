The Coastal Bend Food Bank’s Thanksgiving turkey giveaway is still happening, but will look different this year

Despite the coronavirus pandemic The Coastal Bend Food bank will still be hosting their annual thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the coronavirus pandemic local organizations are continuing to make plans to help those in need. The Coastal Bend Food Bank is certainly in that group.

This year the food bank will continue their annual thanksgiving turkey giveaway to families who register ahead of time.

Like most things this year, the giveaway will look a bit different. The food bank will be using a drive-thru and curbside pickup process.



“We are going to serve probably as many turkeys as we had last year, we want to make sure that families especially this difficult year, have the ability to celebrate the one holiday that we celebrate around the table and the turkey is the center of that celebration,” said Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, Bea Hanson.

Hanson says now is the time for families to start signing up for the turkeys because there is a limited supply.

