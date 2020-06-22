CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Wellness Center announced today that they are booked to capacity for COVID-19 testing until July 15.

Officials with the foundation say if you have already scheduled and confirmed your appointment, your assigned testing time is still valid.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact their COVID hotline at 361-356-9572.

There are other places in the Coastal Bend where you can get tested for the virus.

