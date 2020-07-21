The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking residents to stay away from large gatherings and rallies

Police say peaceful protests and rallies are held with good intentions but due to the coronavirus they could be causing harm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying away from large gatherings and rallies.



The police department understands that peaceful protests and rallies are held with good intentions of improving the community but say these could be causing harm.

The department sent out a notice to residents encouraging anyone wanting to attend a rally or protest to re-consider the decision. In doing so the department hopes it may help prevent illness or greater loss within the community.



