The difficulty of coping with loss during the pandemic

Local grief counselor shares how the rise in COVID-19 in the community takes a toll on mental health.

As coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged in the Coastal Bend, experts warned of the impact on people's mental health.

"The deaths with COVID are happening so frequently, that there's almost a level of burnout, when it comes to grief," said Johnette Cook, a licensed counselor.

After more than a year of adapting, coping, and grieving, Cook said many people become disassociated with their emotions.

"We've never had to use the kind of coping skills that we're having to use now to deal with this constant loss and grief that our community is having," said Cook.

It 's a concern for Cook as the community entered another uncertain period of rising covid-19 cases.

"For any seven day period, the past seven days had the most cases. Before 2021, the high was about 2,900 and we're about 3,600 now, on a weekly basis," said Chris Bird, the leader of the city-county Informatics and Modeling Team. "So every day from Aug. 15 through yesterday at the very least, we've broken a new record for how many new cases that we're seeing of COVID in the Coastal Bend."

Bird said as cases surge and hit new peaks, hospitalizations and deaths follow.

"This time is different than the other peaks that we went through where many fewer people are taking precautions than before and that's what's allowing this to push so high," said Bird.

During the time of uncertainty, Bird and Cook advised being considerate of neighbors.

"Anyone that you come across could possibly be dealing with the loss, either the impending loss or the recent loss. So one of the things that I really, highly suggest is that idea of practicing kindness to each other," said Cook.

Suggestions from Cook:

Read, for children, The Tenth Best Thing About Barney

Listen Grief Out Loud