The future of Bob Hall Pier still undecided

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said there has still been no decision on whether Bob Hall Pier will be totally rebuilt or not. The pier was left severely damaged after Hurricane Hanna back in July.

Officials said the cost of the damages is estimated at $19 million. There's a possibility that the entire structure could be rebuilt. Judge Canales said in order for the pier to be completely rebuilt, engineers have to rule the pier is more than 50-percent damaged.

"I can tell you that it would not surprise me if we had 51-percent at all based on what I know today it would not surprise me," Canales said.