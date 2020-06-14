CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In light of the recent protests that have been going on around the world in response to the death of George Floyd, we wanted to take a look at prominent historic protests and what came about afterwards.

3News Mariah Gallegos has the story.

Today versus decades ago. While much has changed, protesting is still a way many people call for a change.

"These marches show people who are there that there are strength in numbers, but also shows people who are able to watch from their televisions which was important in the 1960's how many people were standing up for change." Said Beth Robinson, an Assistant Professor of History at TAMUCC.

Robinson discusses the march on Washington for jobs and freedom in the 1960's.

It was apart of the civil rights movement and one of the most memorable protests in history.

Changes were made in response to the march like the civil rights act of 1964 and voting rights act of 1965.

"It's really important to celebrate and recognize and honor what our ancestors did. What our elders did. While also continuing to push for more." Said Robinson.

Pushing for more is exactly what Americans continued to do in the late 1960's as apart of the anti-Vietnam War movement.

"Ultimately caused the war to end after it became came clear to Nixon that there was an anti-war mandate, but it took a really long time." Said Robinson.

While we reflect on the changes historic protests have had in the past it's undeniable that the protests today are having their own effects.

"We're witnessing probably the most widespread and sustained protest in U.S. history." Said Robinson.

The black lives matter movement is not only calling for action in the United States, but globally as well.

"It's enormous almost 3,000 cities and towns around the world have had black lives matter protests just in the past weeks." Said Robinson.

Not only in the big cities are we seeing people join together like we normally would, but we're also seeing gatherings close to home, like here in the Coastal Bend.

Since the protests began around Floyd's death, changes like banning choke holds, rule changes that hadn't been updated in nearly 20 years, and even calls to reduce city's police department have all taken place in a matter of weeks.

"Protests is a fundamental part of american democracy and you can see it since this nations creation." Said Robinson.

Robinson says while the recent protests are still ongoing, changes are happening and will continue if people push for them. .