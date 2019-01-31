One of the great things about driving down the beach is you never know what you are going to come across.

On Wednesday what we came across is a pumper firetruck turned into a camper.

That's right, a firetruck turned into a camper.

Brian Portman drove his Big Red Firetruck all the way from Vancouver.

he carries a spare car on the back and pulls a trailer.

And it's a good thing it was a tanker because you need plenty of fuel to get from Vancouver to Padre Island at six and a half miles per gallon.

So if you want to find Brian and the Big Red Firetruck, just find Padre Island National Seashore and turn left.

We'll see you on the island.