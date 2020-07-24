The need for plasma from recovered COVID patients continues as hospitalizations rise

Texas doctors are having to choose which patient has the better chance of survival.

TEXAS, USA — A coronavirus treatment given to patients facing death is in short supply. Texas doctors are having to choose which patient has the better chance of survival.

Hospitals are in need of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Clinical trials show the plasma can help patients who are critically ill.

In South Texas, doctors say the need for plasma is so great that the blood services can't help everyone.

"There is not a single day that we are not begging for this type of product, but I can tell you, it's not denied," Dr. Rosemary Recavaren with the Harlingen Medical Center said. 'It's just not there, you know?"

Dr. Recavaren runs the medical lab at Mission Regional; the hospital gets much of its plasma from San Antonio.

Blood Bank services send plasma to hospitals around the states. The treatment is not approved by the FDA, but they do authorize the use as research.

