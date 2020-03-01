NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Performance, speed, and grace are some of the qualities students will be judged on during horsing events at this year's Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

The Stock show starts Sunday, January 5th with the horse registration at 8 a.m. followed by Judging at the Equestrian Arena starting at 9 a.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

For more information about the show schedule and tickets visit https://ncjls.org/

