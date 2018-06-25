Independence day isn't for another week, but some got patriotic a little bit early.

The First United Methodist Church from celebrating little early on Sunday.

They hosted their Fifth Annual Red, White and Blue Review, with a patriotic concert.

Organizers said the event started as an idea, and today it's evolved into something much bigger.

President of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Kelly Quintanilla was the master of ceremonies.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII