CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Jim Wells county Sheriff's office is asking for your help identifying two burlars. Investigators say they are responsible for a string of burglaries around the Jim Wells and Duval county area. Deputies want to remind you to lock your vehicles, your home and put away any valuables sitting out. Call Crime Stoppers at 361-664-STOP if you recognize these two men.

Here's the link to the Jim Well county sheriff's office social media page.