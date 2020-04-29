CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Characters are coming alive to raise money.

3News Julissa Garza reports how the folks at the Harbor Playhouse are working to bring joy to the community during the coronavirus shutdown.

Harbor Playhouse has been providing services for the city of Corpus Christi since the 20's.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic their production of 'Joseph and the amazing dream coat' had to stop mid run. They also had to lay off all of their staff

"We decided to lay them all off right then so they could get a job and file for unemployment while this was going on and that was the right move to do. So all of our staff got in and were able to claim unemployment before the craziness started and you couldn't even log on to the site." Said Amy Goldson, board member of Harbor Playhouse and concession manager.

Loyal volunteers and staff are continuing to bring joy to the community by hosting a curbside event this Friday and Saturday. With specialty cocktails and food that will be served by characters from your favorite shows.

The event will be hosted by the concession stand at harbor play house, which is staffed by all volunteers. Amy Goldson, board member of Harbor Playhouse and concession manager, has been volunteering for a decade. She says the concession stand is a big part of harbor playhouse

"Our concession stand is kind of famous on it's own and we have some unique things that we offer there and a lot of times people will come and stop by just to get those items even if they're not gonna see a show." Said Goldson.

"Our curbside concession is something that can kind of still give people a taste of harbor without coming and being in a large crowd." Said Goldson.

Friday's special event will feature many different specialties from food to drinks and even adult beverages for those of age. There will even be new items plus signature items that will be offered.

Since the volunteers at the concession stand always makes a specialty cocktail that reflects each show, they are making one to reflect the coronavirus outbreak. The drink is called P-P-E.

"The specialty drink for this event, we're calling it the PPE. for the physical protective equipment which is in very high demand because we feel like this cocktail is a very needed piece of equipment for the quarantine."

Residents can enjoy show tunes, food, and drinks served by some of the theaters favorite characters from Matilda, the Addams family, and more.

"We will have our characters and full characters trust me. That are gonna be out there bringing your food to you very safely in your car. They will be costumed, but they of course will be wearing their gloves and their PPE."

The coronavirus may have shutdown the harbor playhouse in the middle of one of their most popular productions, but that is not stopping them from keeping in touch with the community.

For tickets you can click here.