CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The event is set to host 350 special needs students from all over the Coastal Bend just before the annual San Patricio County Junior Livestock Show.

Children will have a chance to show a goat or lamb or simply take in the educational experience.

The fun kicks off Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at the Sinton Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m.