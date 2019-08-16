NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Allegations of theft against a former Catholic priest have been put on hold for the time being, after the Nueces County District Attorney's Office decided to "no charge" the case.

Father Kris Bauta was removed as the priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port Aransas back in October of 2017 after a financial audit showed what were said to be "irregularities."

At the time, the Diocese of Corpus Christi, said father Kris was removed after the financial audit due to irregularities, and they were complying with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation.

An investigation by the Texas Rangers led to Bauta's arrest on charges of Theft.

First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning says during an examining trial today, it was determined through evidence that it was appropriate to no charge the case pending further investigation.

RELATED: Port Aransas priest arrested on theft charges

RELATED: Support group of Father Kris Bauta speaks out

Bauta released a statement to 3News on Friday:

"My name and reputation was already destroyed when I was accused of theft, arrested, spent 2 days in the county jail, humiliated, and hoping and praying for justice for the last 14 months. During that horrible time I felt I was part of Kafka's surreal novel. It took longer than I expected, but by the Grace of God I can sleep today as a free man. I would like to thank thousands of people, who have known me well, for their love, support, kindness and compassion shown to me. They passed the test of Christian Compassion and goodness. They stood with me on my 'personal Calvary.' May the Lord Bless all of us on sometimes painful roads we have to walk in this life."

Manning says the District Attorney's Office is not precluded or prevented from bringing the case forward again, depending on the outcome of any further investigation.

