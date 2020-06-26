These Coastal Bend cities have canceled their 4th of July events and celebrations

Several Coastal Bend cities have opted to cancel or postpone their Independence Day celebrations due to the dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in South Texas.

Here is a list of events that have been canceled:

CORPUS CHRISTI BIG BANG CELEBRATION

Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases the Big Bang Firework show is being postponed.

“In order to protect out friends and neighbors, we need to postpone the fireworks.” said Mayor Joe McComb.

Mayor McComb saying they are looking for alternative dates, but a date has not been decided on.

Corpus Christi's annual Food Truck Summerfest

Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Coastal Bend the City has decided to postpone the annual Food Truck Summerfest.

The event was set to take place July 4 at The Water’s Edge. The organizers are working with the Parks and Recreation Department to reschedule the event for a later date.

ISLAND BLAST FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Hey y’all, news came from our city leaders this morning that we will have to postpone our Island Blast Fireworks show. This is not a cancellation because we will be rescheduling the show for a later date. We hope everyone has a safe and happy 4th of July. Please continue to check our Facebook page for updates.