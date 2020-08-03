SAN ANTONIO — Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's Office said Sunday that some passengers currently on board the Grand Princess cruise ship could be coming to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

There were 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus on a previous cruise. The Grand Princess is expected to dock near San Francisco Monday.

A statement was released by The US Department of Health and Human Services at 9:35 a.m. It says:

"The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will work with state and local partners in California to support passengers returning to the United States on the Grand Princess cruise ship. The ship will dock temporarily in a non-passenger port in San Francisco Bay.

Passengers will be transferred to federal military installations for medical screening, COVID-19 testing, and a 14-day quarantine. Nearly 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia. Throughout the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.

The Department of State is working closely with the home countries of several hundred passengers to arrange for repatriation to their countries."

A previous statement was provided by Gov. Abbott's Communications Director John Wittman to KENS 5 around 9 a.m. saying:

"Governor Abbott has spoken with Vice President Pence regarding the repatriation of American citizens, including approximately 90 Texans, to Lackland Air Force Base from the Grand Princess Cruise ship off the coast of California.

These passengers will not be released into the general public. All of the repatriated citizens will remain at Lackland under quarantine until they clear the revised and heightened testing protocol to ensure they are not affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Once cleared, Texans will be released to return home while non-Texans will be safely transported to their home state using the same public safety protocol used for the Diamond Princess passengers who were previously quarantined at Lackland."

There are currently 3,533 people on board the Grand Princess.

