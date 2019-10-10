CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrived at Mr. Nice Guys on Leopard and McKenzie after 6 a.m. to find the front of the store smashed in.

The owner says he was alerted by his alarm company of the break in.

When he arrived he said it was apparent the thieves were only looking for CBD products such as oil.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: