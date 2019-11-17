CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Loving, Caring, and Sharing of Corpus Christi, Texas In memory of Eddie Perez presents its Third Annual Gifts from Heaven toy drive, benefiting the Homicide Survivors Support Group.

All Supercuts and Cost-Cutters locations throughout Corpus Christi will be collecting toys from November 15 until December 15, 2019.

Unwrapped toys will be accepted for children ages 3 through 17.

Drop off locations are at Supercuts located at 3812 S. Staples, 6537 S. Staples, 1314 Airline Road, 4001 Saratoga Boulevard, and 5143 Everhart Road.

The Cost-Cutters located at 6418 S. Staples will be collecting toys, as well as the Hidden Door located at 802 S. Staples will accept unwrapped toys and gifts.

Eddie Perez collected toys for children that have had their parents die in a violent homicide, and are victims of domestic violence.

After reading a local news article, Eddie made a promise to help children throughout the Coastal Bend area who are homicide survivors and have experienced emotional trauma.

Eddie passed away from a heart attack in June of 2019 and his coworkers, especially General Manager, Lindy Silva, who made sure that Eddie’s plans of helping area children would continue.

Photo provided by Lindy Silva

Perez's birthday is on December 15, so toys will be collected up until that day, then delivered to children of the Homicide Survivor Support Group.

Eddie’s mother, Ofelia Rivera, has also started a scholarship fund for cosmetology students in her son's memory. The foundation presents cosmetology students with $1000 to buy clothes, shoes, and other necessities they may need for school.

The Eddie Perez Cosmetology Foundation is just another way that Eddie’s family and friends keep his legacy alive.

A big heart is what Eddie Perez had, and the community, including the children of homicide victims and cosmetology students, will proceed to endure his impact.

For more information on the Homicide Survivors Support Group, visit their Facebook page.



