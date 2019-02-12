PORT NECHES, Texas — A third tower at the TPC plant Monday morning, but officials said there is no cause for concern.

"The radius for all towers and their path to fall has been calculated and there is no threat to the public," Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said. "All towers are expected to fall or be taken down."

Again, there is no current threat to the public, Branick said.

The second tower at the TPC plant fell late Saturday night.

The impacted distillation tower fell inside the fence about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and is part of the ongoing event, TPC's response team said in a news release.

The tower fell over onto another tower and is still being held up by the other tower Sunday morning, Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said.

No additional fires started from the second tower falling, he said.

"This was an anticipated result of the fire, and response teams managed the action accordingly," the release said.

TPC Disaster Hotline | 1-866-601-5880

