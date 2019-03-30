Tinder represents different things to many people in the dating world, good and bad.

But the quirky app deserves some credit for its latest innovation as a means of bringing more 'truthfulness' to dating profiles.

On Friday, the company announced the launch of a new Height Verification Badge feature, which should pique the interest of current and prospective users on two fronts:

a) Tinder users have a reputation for mixing fake profiles in with real ones. So, in that vein, a height-verification process would seemingly weed out the majority of fake accounts.

b) It's fair to wonder: How does Tinder plan to verify someone's height ... short of having every client stand next to one of those mug-shot measurement charts you see with TV-police dramas when lining up various suspects?

Here's an excerpt from Tinder's official blog:

It’s come to our attention that most of you 5’10ers out there are actually 5’6. The charade must stop. This type of dishonesty doesn’t just hurt your matches — it hurts us, too. Did it ever occur to you that we’re 5’6 and actually love our medium height? Did it ever occur to you that honesty is what separates humans from sinister monsters? Of course not.

You were only thinking of yourself. Well, height-lying ends here. To require everyone under 6’ to own up to their real height, we’re bringing truthfulness back into the world of online dating.

Check out Tinder's social-media promotion for the Height Verification Badge (above). The app dismisses a new user for lying about their height on two occasions, which sounds good on paper.

But again, how would the people of Tinder know this – short of digging through a person's private information, or garnering access to a driver's license?

If Tinder's HVB process becomes successful, you can expect other dating apps to follow suit. For popular sites like Bumble, Coffee Meets Bagel, Zoosk, Tinder and Match.com, very few items of a person's profile are verified.

Basically, you just need a face and a Facebook account to potentially find love on dating sites.

Income verification's a big deal for sites like Millionaire Match, Sugar Daddy Meet and Luxy, but it's not a requirement with mainstream dating apps.

The same goes for weight verification ... which could be the next innovation domino to fall.

According to reports, Tinder has a user/subscriber base of 57 million people worldwide.