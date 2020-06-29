This year's Texas Jazz Festival has been cancelled

Due to the coronavirus pandemic The Texas Jazz Festival Board of Directors voted to cancel this year’s event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the coronavirus pandemic The Texas Jazz Festival Board of Directors voted to cancel this year’s event.

This is the first year the event will not be taking place. The event has been taking place every year since 1960.

The event released a statement from Jazz President, Nick Martinez, on Facebook saying in part,

“As a group, this was the hardest decision we've ever had to make

Our goals are to bring people together and listen to live music, bring the artists to the public at no cost. (This is all made possible through the funding from our generous sponsors and partners)”

Before voting on cancelling the event, the Board of Directors were working with the City of Corpus Christi on “a social distancing plan.”