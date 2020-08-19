Fish kill reported in Port Aransas, researchers investigate possible algal bloom

Texas Parks and Wildlife says there is some type of bloom at the second or third sand bar south of jetties in Port Aransas.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — There are photos circling social media regarding thousands of dead fish washed up on Port Aransas beach leaving residents with questions.

Alex Nunez with Texas Parks and Wildlife kills, and spills says there is some type of bloom at the second or third sand bar south of the jetties in Port Aransas. The department says they have done some testing and found low dissolved oxygen levels. The main species that has been affected is the Gulf Menhaden.

3News was told that this bloom first popped up on Tuesday and they are still looking at it although they confirm it is not red tide.

Nunez says if you get up on the Horace Caldwell pier you should be able to see an area of discolored water. Nunez says there are dead fish in the water at beach access road 1A and dead fish all up and down the beach, but it’s predominantly south of the jetties to Horace Caldwell pier and then south of the pier as well.