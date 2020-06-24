Wednesday afternoons rain has left residents without power and roads with high water

Thousands of residents in Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff and surrounding areas are without power. Drivers are also urged to avoid certain streets with high water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This afternoons rain has left residents without power and some roads in Corpus Christi with high water.

According to the AEP map over 5,000 residents in the Coastal Bend are without power.

AEP has not said when power will be restored for many areas. Some residents can expect power to be restored between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Nueces County ESD 2 posted to their Facebook informing residents of Tree's and power lines down on Crayton St as well as on Jester.