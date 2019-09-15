CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

On Saturday, thousands of cyclists took part in the 16th annual Conquer The Coast ride that started and finished at North Bayfront Park.



Cyclist got to choose from three different routes including a 10, 21 and 66 miles.

The 66 mile route went over the Harbor Bridge to Portland all the way to Port Aransas continuing through upper Padre Island before returning to North Bayfront Park.



"I love seeing all these people coming to Corpus and engaging with our community...some of this people have being doing it for 16 years so we like to see them we remember our faces and it's like big family gathering in a party." said Program Specialist Cecilia Dupree.



The event is a fundraiser for programs like lemonade day, mano a mano scholarships and mi casa es su casa.



In 2017, the ride was canceled due to Hurricane Harvey and in 2018 was canceled due to weather conditions.





