Three Corpus Christi police officers involved in fatal shooting back on the job

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the Nov. 14 shooting.

Three Corpus Christi Police Department officers involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month were back on the job Monday after being on paid administrative leave.

Officers Jesus Turrubiantes, Jacqueline Deleon and Adrian Guerra were responding to a domestic violence call Nov. 14 when 66-year-old Angelo Castigliola Jr. shot at the police, prompting Officer Turrubiantes to return fire.

Investigators said Castigliola went back inside the house where he was later found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

As per CCPD protocol for officer-involved shootings, all three officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident. Authorities confirmed to 3News that all three were back on the job Monday.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.