HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead Sunday after a one-vehicle crash on the North Freeway near Cypresswood Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado with three passengers was driving on the southbound side of the freeway when the truck veered off and crashed into a concrete barrier and pole.

The vehicle then caught fire with all three passengers still inside.

Deputies said witnesses attempted to get the people out of the truck, but were unable because of the flames.

All three of the passengers died on scene. Deputies believe all three of them were men but are waiting for the medical examiner to confirm.

Witness told investigators they didn't see the vehicle brake before the crash.

The scene is still under investigation.

All southbound lanes of the North Freeway are closed near Cypresswood Drive. Houston Transtar cameras also show the feeder road near the accident shutdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

