CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, Corpus Christi police said three men led officers on a short foot chase after an officer spotted a stolen car.

Police said around 3 p.m. an officer saw a stolen car at the Motel 6 on South Padre Island Drive and Ennis Joslin.

Officers say when she approached the car three men jumped out and ran away on foot.

Officers went after them and a short while later they arrested two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old man.

Police said the license plates were also reported stolen.

"The vehicle was reported stolen last week and it also had stolen plates," Officer Jesus Turrubiates said.

Police said they were able to get a hold of the owner of the car who eventually came to pick it up.

CCPD did not release the three men's identities but said all three were taken to the Nueces County Jail and will be charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.