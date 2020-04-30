CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the state works through reopening there are many factors to keep in mind such as keeping up with social distancing, washing hands, and staying at home as much as you can and away from groups.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the state works through reopening there are many factors to keep in mind such as keeping up with social distancing, washing hands, and staying at home as much as you can and away from groups.