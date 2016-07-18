Thursday: Temperatures will start close to 70 with some patchy inland fog. Mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to low 90s this afternoon. Some inland locations, west of hwy 77, will approach triple digits. Winds from the southeast at 8-18 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. Winds from the southeast at 7-14 mph.

Looking Ahead: Southeasterly winds will increase into the weekend, which will bring humidity levels up. Sunny to partly cloudy skies persist through the extended yawncast with highs topping out near 90 and lows in the middle and lower 70s. Outside of a stray sea-breeze shower, rain chances look pathetic.

Alan Holt

