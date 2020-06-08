Thursday's budget workshop for the City of Corpus Christi: Here's a look at where things stand right now.

The city council budget workshop sessions will continue through the end of the month.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's no secret the city of Corpus Christi has taken a financial hit due to the pandemic. In fact, City Manager Peter Zanoni forecasted a $21 million revenue shortfall in the city's general fund back in April, less than a month into the pandemic.

Tuesday officials revealed a spending plan for $1 billion. That proposal reflects a $100 million cut in spending year-to-year.

We want to be clear the budget discussions right now are all preliminary. This is the part of the process where each department in the city explains its individual financial state, including how much they were able to save and how much they may have overspent.

3News learned some departments were able to save a substantial amount of money while others were forced to overspend.

The Corpus Christi Fire department say they had to spend $1.6 million on overtime to make sure they were able to do their part in keeping the city safe.

Corpus Christi Fire chief Robert Rocha says overtime and manpower were big issues for his department during this pandemic.

“Here’s what the impact of COVID has been. We now have to be very careful on every call we go on not just suspect COVID calls. Firefighters on a daily basis have to treat each call they go on whether it’s a medical call or traffic accident a house fire or whatever and what that does. It takes a little bit longer to prepare for the encounter with a patient.” Said Chief Rocha.

The chief also told Council that next year the class of 48 firefighter trainees will be ready to hit the streets and will help the department become fully staffed. That will help to alleviate some of the overtime that’s caused by firefighters having to quarantine and being off the job for possibly 14 days.

Police Chief Mike Markle responded to Council questions about whether his department had lost any officers due to the anti-police narrative that’s playing out in many cities across the country.

“The city of Corpus Christi is not Portland Oregon and it’s not these other cities where they don’t want their police around.” Said Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle.

Chief Markle told Council that maybe one cadet dropped out of the police academy over that issue and perhaps a few applicants did as well. As far as sworn officers he says that hasn’t happened. As far as the police department’s budget it’s down by about $3 million from last year. The Chief explained that that was due to savings through retirement and internal allocation.

“Up-to-date we’ve had a 55% increase in enforcement citations,” said Chief Markle.

Jim Skidmore is now the program manager for Animal Control. Skidmore’s department’s budget is $87,000 lower than it was last year. The biggest number most people noticed was the increase in the number of tickets his officers were writing animal owners.

“In 2019 your actual was 2357 and in fiscal year 2020 it goes up to 3800 that’s a huge increase,” said Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo.

“The responsibility of the citizen is to be in compliance when the officer makes location they can still use their discretion but they’ve been mandated that if there is a violation that that citation needs to be issued at that time,” said Animal Control Program Manager Jim Skidmore.