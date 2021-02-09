Tick season never ends in South Texas. Here's how to protect yourself and your pets.

Ticks can carry different diseases and cause blood disorders in dogs and cats.

Ticks are not new to pets and pet-owners. The small, blood-sucking creatures are harmful to both pets and humans. While many people believe the prime time for the ticks ends in the summer, the season actually never ends in South Texas.

"They can be really big, or they can be really tiny. So, if you're not paying attention, you can overlook it, you can overlook them on your pet or yourself," said Virginia Force, a veterinary technician at Animal Care Services in Corpus Christi.

Force said ticks can carry different diseases and cause blood disorders in dogs and cats.

"They live everywhere. They're going to get on your pet, even if your pet lives inside, you take your pet outside to go the restroom, and it takes just a minute for that tick to get on them." said Force.

Many people believe the fall months and cooler weather drive away the ticks, but unfortunately they're a year-round issue.

"The only way that you can prevent it is to have your pet on prevention year round, and it is much cheaper to purchase the prevention than it is to do the treatment," said Force.