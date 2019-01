CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tickets went on sale Thursday for the Souper Bowl, a fundraiser for the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Every year the Food Bank partners with the Art Center of Corpus Christi to serve soup out of handcrafted bowls made by artists. Tickets to the Souper Bowl cost $35, and attendees get to participate as guest judges. The Souper Bowl is from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. To buy tickets click here.