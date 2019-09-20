CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The late superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez' life and legacy are back in the headlines following a claim by her convicted killer, Yolanda Saldívar, that there is evidence that was never seen by her defense attorneys and because of that, she deserves a new trial.

So is there really evidence in the case that was not seen by her defense? And if so, would it support her claim that the shooting of Selena on that day in 1995 was an accident?

3News tackled that story, getting an exclusive look at evidence from the trial that hasn't been seen since 1995.

In the meantime, 3News wanted to provide a timeline of events in the all-too-brief life of the Tejano superstar:

Selena Quintanilla was born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas, just outside of Houston.

At just 10 years old, Selena became the lead singer of the group Selena y Los Dinos.

In 1987, at just 15 years old, Selena won the Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist. She went on to win that award nine consecutive times, making waves in the male-dominated world of Tejano music.

In April of 1992, Selena married guitarist Chris Perez, continuing to perform and pursue a successful fashion venture.

On March 31, 1995, the young star confronted the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, and accused her of mishandling the club's money. An argument ensued and ended with Selena being fatally shot. Afterward, Saldívar held police at bay for hours. She was in her car threatening to take her own life. Ultimately she surrendered, was tried for murder, and sentenced to life in prison.

Saldívar has repeatedly attempted to get a new trial.

