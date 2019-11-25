Did you know Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires in the United States?

To help make your Turkey Day a success, CBS19 has put together a list of tips to ensure everyone is safe while cooking up the much-anticipated feasts.

STATISTICS

For each year from 2014 to 2016, an estimated 2,400 residential building fires were reported to fire departments in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Da. The incidents caused an estimated five deaths, 25 injuries and $19 million in property loss, according to the National Fire Incident Reporting System

The average number of reported residential building fires on Thanksgiving Day was more than double the average number of fires in residential buildings on all other days. The average losses for Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings, however, were less than the same measures for non-Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings

The majority of Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings took place in one- and two-family dwellings (63%) followed by multi-family dwellings (32%). This is comparable to non-Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings, with one- and two-family dwellings at 64%, multi-family dwellings at 29% and other dwellings at 7%.

Almost half (48%) of Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings occurred from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when many people were most likely preparing Thanksgiving dinner. Fires then declined throughout the evening. This stands in contrast to the rest of the year, when residential building fires peaked during “normal” dinner time hour s of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooking fires in residential buildings occurred more often on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year. Cooking was, by far, the leading cause of all Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings at 77%. By comparison, cooking was the cause of 50% of residential building fires that occurred on all days of the year other than Thanksgiving. Heating, at 7%, was the next leading cause of Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings.

TIPS

The National Fire Protection Association listed these tips to follow when preparing your Thanksgiving meals:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

The United States Fire Administration.says if you plan to fry a turkey this Thanksgiving, be aware of these major dangers:

Turkey fryers can easily tip over spilling hot oil across a large area. An overfilled cooking pot will cause oil to spill over when the turkey is placed inside. A partially frozen turkey will cause hot oil to splatter. Turkey fryers can easily overheat and start a fire. The pot, lid and handles of a turkey fryer can get dangerously hot and cause burn injuries.

So keeping fire safety top of mind in the kitchen during this joyous but hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home. As you start preparing your holiday schedule and organizing that large family feast, remember, by following a few simple safety tips you can enjoy time with your loved ones and keep yourself and your family safer from fire





