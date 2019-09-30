SAN ANGELO, Texas —

Trayten Stone is a senior at TLCA High School. He loves music and to dance just like any other teenager.



“His favorite in the very beginning was Barney, he used to love to sing and dance with Barney now its music anything he loves to sing and dance,” Tammy Stone, Trayten Stone’s mother, said.



Unlike his classmates, Trayten is battling a disease that even doctors have little to no answer to when it comes to his diagnosis.



“At that time, we had no idea what his life expectancy would be in reality we honestly don't know what it will be now,” Tammy Stone said.



Trayten has Wolf-Hirschhorn, a syndrome caused when a small piece is missing from the top of the No. 4 chromosome, also referred to as 4-p deletion syndrome. Tammy Stone said her pregnancy started off just fine until the 24-week mark, when doctors realized something was terribly wrong.



“We started going to sonograms weekly they started to monitor his growth and then they noticed he was in the canal already,” Tammy Stone said.



She said after nine days in the NICU she finally got to take Trayten home, but his growth and progress was still delayed.



“He didn’t walk when he started school, it wasn’t until he was six years old that he started walking,” Tammy Stone said.



With each step, he continued to defy the odds. Trayten is very organized when picking out his outfit for the day and showing off photos of him and his family. He was even crowned TLCA homecoming king and ran the play of the game.



“We were speechless it was so exciting TLCA has helped him so much with his maturity," Tammy Stone said.



There are still things Trayten struggles with when it comes to his speech and dealing with epilepsy, but his mother says very day is a new milestone and every day they are grateful.



“It was stressful but we made the best of it I wouldn’t trade him for nothing he’s a miracle to us,” Tammy Stone said.