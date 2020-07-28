State Rep. Todd Hunter: Hurricane Hanna is not an excuse for TWIA to raise rates

"With TWIA a lot of it we were already dealing with it and a lot of what happened was flooding issues. But, no, this doesn't have a negative impact at all."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Hanna's 80-mile an hour winds left behind damage across the Coastal Bend, in some cases, leaving homes with roof damage.

But State Representative Todd Hunter, who has been fighting against the increase of Texas windstorm insurance rates for years, said Hurricane Hanna is not an excuse for TWIA to try to raise rates.

"With TWIA this doesn't hurt us at all," Hunter said. "With TWIA a lot of it we were already dealing with it and a lot of what happened was flooding issues. But, no, this doesn't have a negative impact at all."

Meanwhile, the folks at TWIA released tips for homeowners on how to file a claim.

PRIOR TO FILING A CLAIM:

Review your TWIA insurance coverage, knowing what is covered and what isn’t.

Know your coverage limits.

Understand your deductible.

TWIA does not cover storm surge/flood damage.

AFTER FILING A CLAIM:

Make temporary or minor repairs to prevent further property damage.

Keep receipts and records of payment for any temporary repairs.

Do not begin making permanent repairs until TWIA has contacted you.