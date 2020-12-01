TOLEDO, Ohio — Howard & Geneva Cully, from Toledo, celebrated 68 years of marriage on Sunday surrounded by friends and family.



Howard & Geneva first started dating all the way back in 1951 when both were just 19 years old.

The couple had their first date at the old Scott Park Pool.

Not long after that, the young couple got married.



Since the beginning of their marriage the two have been known for their color coordination.

For decades they could be seen wearing matching outfits which earned them the nickname “the Twins.” On Sunday the couple, both now in their late 80s, continued the tradition as both were dressed in all red & black.

Always in harmony with eachother, the two loved playing music and dancing together. Howard played the guitar and Geneva played the autoharp.

When asked the secret to a long marriage the couple agreed.

“You learn to zip your lip instead of saying things that hurt,” said Geneva.

Howard of course agreed.

“Keeping your mouth shut and being very careful of what you say

By following their own advice, the couple is looking forward to even more years of a blessed marriage.

