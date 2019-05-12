DALLAS — Zack Johnson, 24, of Callisburg was known by many to be a "gentle giant."

He died early Monday morning after police say the owner of a vehicle he tried to lawfully repossess shot and killed him.

Johnson had only been in the repo business for three weeks and it was only his sixth repossession ever.

He clocked in for the last time Sunday evening when he got a repossession order to pick up Barry Degeorge's car at the Best Western in Lake Dallas.

"I never thought we'd lose him period, but especially to something like that," Lee Kennedy, a good friend of Johnson's said.

Lake Dallas police arrested Barry Degeorge and say he will face a murder charge. He is currently in the Denton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

"He was shot and killed in his truck from a gentleman firing inside of motel room," said Joe Baker of Texas Auto Towing Service.

On Wednesday evening, Kennedy took possession of Jonhson's truck from the company parking lot where he last parked it. He choked up a bit as he loaded up the truck onto the wrecker.

"I'm going to take it home. I'm going to take it to his father's house," Kennedy said.

A last-ride funeral procession for Johnson is scheduled for Friday. Baker says hundreds of wreckers are expected to honor the gentle giant.

The last ride will happen Friday at 2 p.m. at the 1204 block E. California Street in Gainesville.

The following funding page has been created to help the family with upcoming expenses.

More on WFAA: