TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Professional Firefighters Association has announced the passing of a beloved Tyler fire captain.

According to the TPFA, Stuart Weatherford, 57, died Friday from occupational cancer.

"There are not enough words to accurately describe the caliber of man that Stuart exemplified in every aspect of his life," the TPFA said in a statement. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Weatherford joined the fire department in July 1998 and was promoted in 2006 to Fire Engineer. Five years later, he was promoted again to Fire Captain.

He was based at Fire Station #8 on Shiloh Road.

Well known for being in shape, Weatherford was a member of the 2002 "Most Physically Fit Crew." That same year, he also received the Outstanding Firefighter Award. He also was a long-time member of the Tyler Firefighter Combat Challenge Team.

“Captain Weatherford was one of our most admired employees," Chief David Coble. "He was well-respected in our department and throughout the community. He served with distinction and leaves a lasting legacy. He will be truly missed.”

Though he was dedicated to his job as a firefighter, he participated in many volunteer activities beyond his regular duties.

Weatherford represented the Tyler Fire Department and City of Tyler at several events across the country. He was also a major force behind the annual Tyler Firefighters Relief Fund Golf Tournament, which supports firefighters and their families who are impacted by health-related issues.

Beyond the fire department, he helped organize the annual Tee Off For Toys Golf Tournament, which helped to raise money and collect toys for children through the Salvation Army.

Weatherford is survived by his wife Kelly and four children.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church located at 20022 Highway 31 East in Brownsboro.

The funeral service is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church, with interment to follow at the Zion Hill Assembly of God Cemetery located at FM 1861 in Walton, near Martins Mill.