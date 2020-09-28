Tracking COVID-19 cases at Coastal Bend Universities

Here's a look at Texas A&M University Kingsville and Corpus Christi's COVID-19 numbers.

Texas A&M University Kingsville and Corpus Christi have been tracking positive coronavirus cases among students and staff on and off campus. Here's what we know so far.

Take a look below. TAMUCC has conducted a total of 851 cases so far. Of those tests 837 were negative and 14 positive.

Texas A&M University Kingsville has conducted 893 COVID-19 tests. Of those tests 859 were negative and 34 positive.

From September 20 through September 26 one employee on campus tested positive for the novel coronavirus. When it comes to students and staff off campus one student tested positive for the virus.