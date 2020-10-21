Tracking COVID-19 cases in Coastal Bend jails

As we continue to track those community-driven case numbers in the Coastal Bend, we're also keeping up with the cases in our local jails and prisons.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The number for active COVID-19 cases in Coastal Bend prisons was 43, as of Oct. 21. Majority of those cases came from the accumulation of staff positive tests at the William G. McConnell unit, Garza West unit, Ernestine Glossbrenner unit, and the Federal Correctional Institution Three Rivers.

In the Nueces County Jail, the last time there had been an active case was Sept. 24; the last time there was a major outbreak was July 5.

The numbers entailed this conclusion: jails and prisons were recovering. Inmate cases remained relatively low, while staff cases continue to keep the numbers accumulating.

Although the number in cases allowed for local non-federal prisons and jails to end their lockdown periods, many still decided against allowing in-person visits for inmates.

3News will have an update from county leaders on why that decision was made.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.