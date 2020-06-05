CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the SH 358 ramp reversal project the eastbound Kostoryz/Carroll exit ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 7.

The exit will be open during the day. Drivers can take the Weber Road exit and use the turnaround SH 358 frontage road to travel back to either street.

One lane of the westbound SH 358 frontage road near the Kostoryz intersection will be closed from Wednesday, May 6, through Friday, May 8, for work on sign structure supports.

The westbound entrance ramp from Kostoryz and driveway access to all businesses will remain open.

Drivers can expect delays due to the road work.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: