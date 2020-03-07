Traffic alert: Road closures July 3-10

Here’s a list of the weekly Road Closures. The list includes locations of road construction where lane and street closures affect traffic flow.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here’s a list of the weekly Road Closures from July 3 through July 10. The list includes locations of road construction where lane and street closures affect traffic flow. Closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – SPID to Gollihar Rd (E15106, Bond 2014)

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area. Ayers Street is also reduced to one-lane, ONE-WAY traffic from Gollihar Road to McArdle Road (southbound direction only).

Additionally, RTA bus stops will be closed from Gollihar Road to SPID. Bus stops will remain open in the area of Port Ave and Ayers Street.

A list of all traffic changes:

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound) – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street will be closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road.

(Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street will be CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

(Southbound) - Ayers Street will be reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, will be closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

Carroll Lane – McArdle Road to Houston Street (E13097, Bond 2014)

Carroll Lane is reduced to one-lane of travel, in the southbound direction, between Brawner Parkway and Gollihar Road.

Everhart Road – Holly Road to South Padre Island Drive (18014A, Type B)

Contractors are continuing improvements along the east side of Everhart Road requiring closures up to Corona Drive. Northbound and Southbound traffic are shifted to the southbound lanes (west side) and will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Holly Road and Corona Drive. Southbound traffic, between SPID and Corona Drive will be reduced to one lane approaching the intersection at Corona Drive. The intersection of Curtis Clark Drive and Everhart Road (east side) is currently closed to eastbound traffic. Motorists may encounter delays.

Within the construction zone there are left-turn restrictions at intersections. Left-turn movements are restricted for northbound Everhart Road traffic at Bonner Drive, Curtis Clark and Corona Drive. Left-turn movements are restricted for southbound Everhart Road traffic at Holly Road Bonner Drive, and Curtis Clark.

The right turn lane on Holly Road is closed, but right turns onto northbound Everhart Road will still be allowed from the right travel lane.

Flato Road – Bates Road to Agnes Street (E15110, Bond 2014)

Flato Road is reduced to one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the southbound direction between Agnes Street and Bates Road.

Frio, Hacala, Dorado St., Corridor – Greenwood to Martin (E 18019A, Bond 2018)

Frio Street is closed from Mission Drive to Hacala Street.

Holly Road - Rodd Field Road to Ennis Joslin Road (Type B)

Holly Road is temporarily closed from the intersection at Rodd Field Road to Silver Sands Drive in order to perform utility work. Traffic is reduced to only one-lane, one-way traffic flow, in the eastbound direction between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin. Residents that live between Silver Sands Drive and Ennis Joslin Road must use either Silver Sands Drive, Lexington Road, or Ennis Joslin Road to access their homes.

There is a temporary closure of Holly Road from Ennis Joslin Road to Halcon Street. Motorists traveling eastbound along Holly Road will be detoured northbound or southbound onto Ennis Joslin Road. Two-way traffic will be maintained between Halcon Street and Paul Jones Avenue to allow local access to neighborhoods in the area.

Morgan Avenue – S. Staples Street to Crosstown Expressway (E12101, Bond 2012) & S. Staples Street to Ocean Drive (E13090, Bond 2014)

There is a temporary intersection closure on the north side of Staples Street at Morgan Avenue for the installation of storm water infrastructure on the Morgan Avenue Bond project. This closure will not affect east-west traffic along Morgan Avenue. However, motorists along northbound and southbound Staples Street are encouraged to follow recommend detour routes around the closure. These detours include:

Southbound Staples Street: Motorists are advised to turn right on Buford Street and follow detour signs.

Northbound Staples Street: Motorists are advised to turn right on Morgan Avenue and follow detour signs.

Morgan Avenue: Continue east along Morgan Avenue and follow detour signs.

Morgan Avenue is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow (eastbound towards Spohn Shoreline Hospital). There is a full closure of Morgan Avenue at 3rd Street. All eastbound vehicles along Morgan Avenue will be detoured at 3rd Street. Local access to parking lots located off Morgan Avenue, between 3rd Street and Ocean Drive, will be maintained. Access onto Morgan Avenue, off Ocean Drive, will be prohibited.

Construction may require intermittent daily closures of local residential streets intersecting Morgan Avenue. Motorists are advised to obey warning signs and flaggers which will guide them through the work zone.

Newport Pass Road & Zahn Road (H17013 North Padre Island Beach Access Roads, Bond 2014)

Newport Pass Road has been closed to perform pavement improvements.

North Chaparral Street from Hirsch Street to Harbor Street (E12134 SEA District Pedestrian Improvements)

Brewster Street is closed to thru traffic between Mesquite Street and Chaparral Street.

GENERAL CONSTRUCTION

Greenwood (TxDOT Emergency Utility Work)

Utility Contractor will continue to implement the following lane closures:

Southbound Greenwood Drive: The right lane will be closed starting approximately 600-feet north of the South Padre Island Drive Intersection. Southbound traffic will then shift to the east, into the left turn lane, and continue as one lane through the intersection.